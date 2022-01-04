Meghan and Harry's friend slammed for targeting Kate Middleton's former aide

The author of Finding Freedom, an unauthorized biography of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, trolled the former Kensington Palace private secretary Rebecca Priestley for talking to Daily Mail about Kate Middleton ahead of the Duchess' 40th birthday.



The headline of the article penned by Rebecca English read, "As the Duchess of Cambridge turns 40, we find Kate’s royal calling means the children really are our future."



Omid Scobie, the author of Finding Freedom and a friend of Harry and Meghan, took a dig Priestley, saying "Nice behind the scenes details on Kate’s life from former Kensington Palace private secretary Rebecca Priestley in the Mail."

He added, [It] Comes not long after Jason Knauf was given the nod to break his NDA and help the Mail’s publisher fight Meghan in their court appeal. Cosy relationship."



British journalist Richard hit back at Omid for what he said trolling Rebecca English who had shared her article on social media where the author made his remarks.



