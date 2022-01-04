Princess Anne resembles her mother Queen Elizabeth in official portrait?

Anne, Princess Royal is the second child and only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

She is 17th in the line of succession to the British throne and has been Princess Royal since 1987.

Photographer Greg Funnell last week shared a picture of the Queen's daughter who royal fans think resembled her mother in the portrait



Taking to social media Greg wrote, "It was a great honour to be invited to photograph HRH The Princess Royal earlier this year at St James Palace. I was tasked with producing an official portrait for the Household Cavalry regiment. Princess Anne is the regiments Colonel and as such they required an up to date portrait of HRH in the official regimental uniform. Due to covid restrictions at the time I was flying solo and had a very limited time frame so I definitely got a little hot under the collar for this one - especially being suited and booted myself. Always a fun challenge though."



