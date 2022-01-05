Gal Gadot wants to give birth 'once a week' if she could: 'Not so painful'

Israeli actress Gal Gadot holds an unpopular opinion about childbirth!

The Red Notice star recently sat in an interview with InStyle where she discussed the joys of being a mother and talked explicitly about labor.

"I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical," the 36-year-old actress said. "I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."



The Wonder Woman actress added that it's the pregnancy phase that makes her the most nauseous.

"Shooting a movie while being pregnant, or when you have a baby. When you're on set, you're like a kite. You can fly so high and try to catch the air. Then you go back home to do your main shift as being a mother," she said.

Gal shares children Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and newborn Daniella with husband Jaron Varsano.

