 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Gal Gadot wants to give birth 'once a week' if she could: 'Not so painful'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Gal Gadot wants to give birth once a week if she could: Not so painful
Gal Gadot wants to give birth 'once a week' if she could: 'Not so painful'

Israeli actress Gal Gadot holds an unpopular opinion about childbirth! 

The Red Notice star recently sat in an interview with InStyle where she discussed the joys of being a mother and talked explicitly about labor. 

"I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical," the 36-year-old actress said. "I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful. Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible."

The Wonder Woman actress added that it's the pregnancy phase that makes her the most nauseous. 

"Shooting a movie while being pregnant, or when you have a baby. When you're on set, you're like a kite. You can fly so high and try to catch the air. Then you go back home to do your main shift as being a mother," she said. 

Gal shares children Alma, 10, Maya, 4, and newborn Daniella with husband Jaron Varsano.

More From Entertainment:

Golden Globes will go ahead with no audience or media

Golden Globes will go ahead with no audience or media
Catalog of late rocker David Bowie sold to Warner Music

Catalog of late rocker David Bowie sold to Warner Music
‘What a life!’: Rita Moreno reflects as new Oscars bid looms

‘What a life!’: Rita Moreno reflects as new Oscars bid looms
Princess Anne resembles her mother Queen Elizabeth in official portrait?

Princess Anne resembles her mother Queen Elizabeth in official portrait?
Prince Harry could delay his memoir after his father Prince Charles' positive move

Prince Harry could delay his memoir after his father Prince Charles' positive move
Australia releases details of events to be held on Queen ELizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Australia releases details of events to be held on Queen ELizabeth's Platinum Jubilee

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show their love for animals in amazing pic with donkey

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber show their love for animals in amazing pic with donkey
Queen and king test positive for Covid in Sweden

Queen and king test positive for Covid in Sweden

Rapper J $tash kills himself after murdering woman in front of her kids

Rapper J $tash kills himself after murdering woman in front of her kids

Meghan and Harry's friend slammed for targeting Kate Middleton's former aide

Meghan and Harry's friend slammed for targeting Kate Middleton's former aide

Hailey Bieber flaunts her street style in leggings and crewneck sweater

Hailey Bieber flaunts her street style in leggings and crewneck sweater
Prince Andrew: playboy prince to pariah

Prince Andrew: playboy prince to pariah

Latest

view all