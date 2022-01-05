Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad

File Footage

Meghan Markle will only be paid £1 as part of damages from the Mail on Sunday after she wins legal battle against the publication, as per reports.



The outlet was sued by the Duchess of Sussex under privacy invasion for publishing a private letter she wrote to her dad Thomas Markle in 2018.

Now that Mail on Sunday has accepted defeat in 2021, Meghan has officially won the case and the nominal sum as per the Guardian.



Media lawyer Mark Stephens told Guardian: “Normally for that kind of invasion of privacy you would expect £75,000 to £125,000. It does show that the curation of her reputation was an area where she had effectively invaded her own privacy.”



In addition to the damages, the Mail on Sunday will also cover the royal's legal costs which are approximately more than £1m.

