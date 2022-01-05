 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle will only get £1 from outlet publishing letter to dad

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

File Footage

Meghan Markle will only be paid £1 as part of damages from the Mail on Sunday after she wins legal battle against the publication, as per reports.

The outlet was sued by the Duchess of Sussex under privacy invasion for publishing a private letter she wrote to her dad Thomas Markle in 2018. 

Now that Mail on Sunday has accepted defeat in 2021, Meghan has officially won the case and the nominal sum as per the Guardian

Media lawyer Mark Stephens told Guardian: “Normally for that kind of invasion of privacy you would expect £75,000 to £125,000. It does show that the curation of her reputation was an area where she had effectively invaded her own privacy.”

In addition to the damages, the Mail on Sunday will also cover the royal's legal costs which are approximately more than £1m.

More From Entertainment:

Sarah Ferguson 'love' for Prince Andrew is forever: 'I stand by him 100%'

Sarah Ferguson 'love' for Prince Andrew is forever: 'I stand by him 100%'
Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns

Sara Bareilles spills candid update about mental health concerns
Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas

Kanye West takes Julia Fox to Broadway as Kim Kardashian jets off to Bahamas
Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19

Lupita Nyong'o skips promoting new film as she tests positive for COVID-19
Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian unfollows Miley Cyrus after she flirts with Pete Davidson
Jason Derulo punches man who calls him Usher in ugly brawl: Watch

Jason Derulo punches man who calls him Usher in ugly brawl: Watch
Betty White’s hometown to dedicate special holiday to late comedian

Betty White’s hometown to dedicate special holiday to late comedian
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding plans revealed

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding plans revealed

Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book

Actress Betty White has a last laugh in biographic comic book
Chris Evans to play legendary Hollywood star Gene Kelly in upcoming film

Chris Evans to play legendary Hollywood star Gene Kelly in upcoming film

Khloé Kardashian hopes for better year after Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama

Khloé Kardashian hopes for better year after Tristan Thompson Paternity Drama
Duchess Camilla to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps, turn guest editor

Duchess Camilla to follow in Meghan Markle's footsteps, turn guest editor

Latest

view all