Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali says she moved to India to marry him

Somy Ali revealed how her massive crush on Salman Khan made her move from Pakistan to India to marry him

Former actor Somy Ali, who dated Salman Khan from 1991 to 1999, in a recent interview revealed how her massive crush on the superstar made her move from Pakistan to India in an effort to marry him.

Talking to The Free Press Journal, Somy opened up about falling for a young Salman after watching him in the 1989 hit Maine Pyaar Kiya when she was just 16.

“I saw Maine Pyaar Kiya, and I had developed a crush on Salman. I had a dream that night, and I decided to go to India,” shared Somy, adding, “When I was 16, it was ridiculous for me to think that I could go to Mumbai and marry him.”

“I dreamt of marriage and thought it was a prediction from God. I started looking for a suitcase. I told mom that I’m going to Mumbai to get married to Salman Khan!” said the 45-year-old.

She also recalled proposing to the Dabangg star first while on their way to Nepal.

“I was sitting next to him… I told him, ‘I have come all the way to marry you!’ He said, ‘I have a girlfriend.’ I said that doesn’t matter. I was a teenager!” she said.

Somy further shared that it took an year for Salman to cave in and they started dating when she was 17.