Lily Collins recalls moment she threw a phone at Prince Charles

Renowned actress Lily Collins recently sat down for a candid heart-to-heart and weighed in on a moment where she tried to pull a bouquet from Princess Diana and threw a toy phone at Prince Charles’ head.

The star shed light on it all while appearing on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

There she started off by detailing her encounter with Princess Diana and walked fans through the entire meeting with the royal.

She even explained how the photo captured the moment when told to “Give Diana flowers, but the second she went to take them I then tried to pull them back.”

However, even though it sucked the air out of the room, she had on a cute dress and no one was left in a position to punish her for it.



For those unversed, that was not Lily’s only encounter with the Royal Family either. Given her father’s connections within Hollywood and beyond, she also met with Prince Charles once.



She reminisced over it by saying, “I was also told that when I was younger, I was playing with some toys with Prince Charles and I proceeded to kind of throw something at him like throw a toy telephone at his head.”



