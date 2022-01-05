 
Wednesday Jan 05 2022
Kate Middleton praised as 'fantastic and talented musician' by Tom Walker in new interview

Wednesday Jan 05, 2022

Kate Middleton praised as fantastic and talented musician by Tom Walker in new interview

Kate Middleton collaborator Tom Walker has opened up on the behind-the-scenes rehearsals he had with the talented musician Kate Middleton for the carol concert.

The Duchess of Cambridge left her millions of fans swooning with her piano-playing skills at the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas service,  paying tribute to 'inspirational' people who served their communities during the pandemic.

The singer, during his appearance on Good Morning Britain Wednesday, shed light on their 'top secret rehearsals', saying: "She's fantastic, a really talented musician. We had a top-secret rehearsal to make sure we were both comfortable with playing with each other, it was at Metropolis Studios."

He was approached to play for the carol service and Kate suggested playing the piano as music gave her a lot of comfort during the lockdowns.

"We did a charity event together and got chatting and I was approached after that to ask if I could play the carol service," he said.

Tom was singing his track For Those Who Can't Be Here with the 39-year-old royal playing the piano in the background on the programme which aired on December 24.

The audience as well as viewers at home were stunned to witness the Kate Middleton's hidden talent. The video has received over 11 million views on the official Instagram handle of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. 

