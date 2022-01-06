 
pakistan
Thursday Jan 06 2022
Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan operation: ISPR

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File
A Pakistani soldier stands guard near the Line of Control, de facto border between India and Pakistan at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP/File

  • Two terrorists killed in South Waziristan's Tank and Kot Kili areas.
  • Security forces recover weapons and ammunition from terrorist.
  • Two sepoys embraced martyrdom during intense fire fight.

Security forces killed two terrorists in Tank, Dera Ismail Khan and village Kot Kili during an intelligence-based operation, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Wednesday.

The security forces conducted the operation in South Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists, the military’s media wing said.

During the exchange of fire, two terrorists got killed, three terrorists were apprehended, and one terrorist surrendered to the security forces.

The security forces recovered weapons and a huge cache of ammunition from the terrorists' hideout, including improvised explosive devices and rockets, the ISPR added.

However, during an intense firefight, Sepoy Faridullah, 31, (resident of Karak) and Sepoy Shuaib Hassan, 29, (resident of Dera Ismail Khan) fought bravely inflicting casualties upon terrorists and embraced martyrdom.

