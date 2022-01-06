 
Ryan Seacrest still 'isn't trusted enough to babysit' Katy Perry's daughter: report

Ryan Seacrest still ‘isn’t trusted enough to babysit’ Katy Perry's daughter: report

American media personality Ryan Seacrest recently tickled some ribs with his candid joke about having to ‘practice’ learning trustworthy characteristics to be ‘trusted’ enough to babysit Katy Perry’s daughter Daisy.

Seacrest made this admission while interviewing with Dick Clarks on New Year's Rockin' Eve.

He started off by admitting that the American Idol judge often brings her 16-month-old daughter Daisy Dove Bloom to the set but he has yet to earn honorary uncle status with the tiny bundle of joy.

He started off by telling WSJ. Magazine and admitted, "I think she knows that I'm practicing and at the right point, I will be ready to be alone and be a great babysitter or uncle to Daisy as well.”

Recalling one of those encounters Seacrest went on to say, “I start thinking about blocking off certain times in my month or year or week to focus on my personal life. I do want to have kids.”

“But I haven't even gone down that path, which is nuts at my age. I think in the last year, it's become clear to me that yes, I do want to do that…. I want to be available and present."

