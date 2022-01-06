 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Ed Sheeran planning to bring daughter Lyra on tour in decked out campervan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Ed Sheeran planning to bring daughter Lyra on tour in decked out campervan
Ed Sheeran planning to bring daughter Lyra on tour in decked out campervan

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently weighed in on his plans to bring daughter Lyra along for his upcoming tours, in an electric campervan.

Sheeran made this admission while speaking to podcast host Willie Geist on the Sunday Sitdown.

He started off by admitting, "We're going to try to do it on the train, or talking to VW about an electric campervan. I want to travel to every show as electric as possible."

"It was really a slog at the beginning of my career, 'cause you would play five shows in a row and it would be, split a minivan and you go."

He also recalled, "But the luxury of playing these large venues is no one goes mid-week, so they have to be weekends. So it's Friday, Saturday, every week. So I have the week at home, and then… we're gonna spend time in each city. [The baby] definitely comes with me on tour."

During the course of his interview, he also weighed in on his ‘eagerness’ about getting back to touring and admitted, "I feel quite lost not being on stage, 'cause that's so much of my purpose."

"I have been on stage since I was like, 11 years old, just constantly. Any stage there is, I would hop up and play, so I really, really like that gigs are back on and we're finding a way to do shows."

Before concluding he also admitted, "I'm excited to get back on tour, and I can't see the tour stopping. I'm going to be going for a while."

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Seacrest still ‘isn’t trusted enough to babysit’ Katy Perry: report

Ryan Seacrest still ‘isn’t trusted enough to babysit’ Katy Perry: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hold the key’ to Prince Andrew’s fate: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘hold the key’ to Prince Andrew’s fate: report
Khloe Kardashian's sweet family members standing with her after Tristan Thompson's paternity test report

Khloe Kardashian's sweet family members standing with her after Tristan Thompson's paternity test report
Prince Andrew’s decision to flex royal loophole could ‘prove disastrous’: report

Prince Andrew’s decision to flex royal loophole could ‘prove disastrous’: report
Prince Andrew’s future ‘hangs in the balance’ as Giuffre lawsuit looms

Prince Andrew’s future ‘hangs in the balance’ as Giuffre lawsuit looms
Prince Andrew’s defense strategy branded PR conundrum that ‘threatens optics’

Prince Andrew’s defense strategy branded PR conundrum that ‘threatens optics’
Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle have something in common regarding their legal battle

Taylor Swift and Meghan Markle have something in common regarding their legal battle
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘setting clear precedent’ with Queen over Prince Andrew row

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘setting clear precedent’ with Queen over Prince Andrew row
Prince Andrew’s ‘excessive sweating’ allegation shocks experts

Prince Andrew’s ‘excessive sweating’ allegation shocks experts
Kate Middleton praised as 'fantastic and talented musician' by Tom Walker in new interview

Kate Middleton praised as 'fantastic and talented musician' by Tom Walker in new interview
Armani to cancel January haute couture shows due to COVID-19 surge

Armani to cancel January haute couture shows due to COVID-19 surge
Prince Andrew’s ‘atrocious attitude’ with royal staffers exposed: report

Prince Andrew’s ‘atrocious attitude’ with royal staffers exposed: report

Latest

view all