Ed Sheeran planning to bring daughter Lyra on tour in decked out campervan

Singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran recently weighed in on his plans to bring daughter Lyra along for his upcoming tours, in an electric campervan.

Sheeran made this admission while speaking to podcast host Willie Geist on the Sunday Sitdown.

He started off by admitting, "We're going to try to do it on the train, or talking to VW about an electric campervan. I want to travel to every show as electric as possible."

"It was really a slog at the beginning of my career, 'cause you would play five shows in a row and it would be, split a minivan and you go."

He also recalled, "But the luxury of playing these large venues is no one goes mid-week, so they have to be weekends. So it's Friday, Saturday, every week. So I have the week at home, and then… we're gonna spend time in each city. [The baby] definitely comes with me on tour."

During the course of his interview, he also weighed in on his ‘eagerness’ about getting back to touring and admitted, "I feel quite lost not being on stage, 'cause that's so much of my purpose."

"I have been on stage since I was like, 11 years old, just constantly. Any stage there is, I would hop up and play, so I really, really like that gigs are back on and we're finding a way to do shows."

Before concluding he also admitted, "I'm excited to get back on tour, and I can't see the tour stopping. I'm going to be going for a while."