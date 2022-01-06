Selena Gomez 'not afraid' to reach the 30 mark: 'Love growing up'

Selena Gomez loves aging!

The 29-year-old songstress shared about her love for 'growing up' in a recent chat session with PEOPLE.

"I love growing up,' she said. 'When I was younger, I was scared of it, and I thought by now my life would look so different. But now I’m like, "Wow, this is not what I ever expected, and I couldn’t be more thrilled,"' shared Selena.



She continued, 'I’ve stopped caring about what people have to say, and that’s been wonderful.'

Selena Gomez is only a few months away from reaching the 30 mark in July. The Kiss and Tell hitmaker recently bagged her first Grammy nomination for album Revelación.

"I’m so excited!" she said at that time. "It’s cool because I put my heart and soul into that album. I’m not fluent in Spanish, but, funny enough, it’s actually easier for me to sing in Spanish than it is to speak it."