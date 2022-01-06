BTS’ U.S activities called off amid Grammy Awards postponement

South Korean pop band, BTS on January 6 announced that it won’t be flying off to the United States after Grammy Awards ceremony’s postponement due to omicron surge.

In an official statement, Big Hit Music announced, “We were preparing to attend the Grammy Awards but we stopped discussing it after hearing about the postponement of the awards ceremony.”

The Butter hit-makers were gearing up to grace the prestigious event which was scheduled for January 31.

The band has landed nomination for the 'Best Pop Duo or Group Performance' category. However, its first official activity post hiatus has now been cancelled.

Meanwhile, the group’s offline show in Seoul in March is scheduled to roll out as planned. “There are currently no changes to the Seoul concert in March,” the agency added.