Thursday Jan 06 2022
AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’

Oscar-winning music director AR Rahman is celebrating his 55th birthday today (on January 6). Fans and industry peers’ have turned to social media to wish the music legend on his big day.

Celebrating the occasion, the music maestro’s 19-year-old son, Ameen turned to his Instagram handle and penned a loving birthday wish for his father.

Sharing a picture with his father from an event, Ameen wrote, “Happy Birthday to the world's best dad #iloveyou3000.”

Fans were quick to spot that Ameen, who is an avid Avengers fan, had used a popular reference from the film to wish his dad. He wrote the famous line ‘I love you 3000,’ which was said by Iron Man's five-year-old daughter Maureen in the film, Avengers: Endgame.

In the shared picture, the father-son duo could be seen dressed in traditional kurtas.

The post garnered millions of likes in no time. In the comments section, popular singer Harshdeep Kaur wished Ameen and wrote, “Happy birthday to you too.” Many others also wished both of them in the comments section of the post.

AR Rahman is currently in Dubai and had shared a picture from the rehearsal of a show to be held at an expo at Al Wasl Plaza.

The music director, along with his family, recently celebrated the engagement of his eldest daughter Khatija Rahman. She is also a musician, who got engaged to sound engineer Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed on December 29. 

