Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire for the next 30 years

British celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay assured fans that he is not moving away from TV anytime soon, in fact, plans to do 30 more seasons of his hit reality show Hell’s Kitchen.



In a recent interview with Thrillest, the 55-year-old chef revealed that doesn’t plan on retiring, saying, “You have not seen the end of me. Do not underestimate the power of an old man.”

When asked about wrapping up Hell’s Kitchen after it’s upcoming 21st season, Ramsay said, “I got consumed in this business in my early 40s. And then, how do I claw time back to become super strong and fit? I started taking up triathlons and I did my first Ironman at the age of 43 in Hawaii. And so now at 55, I'm fit as a fiddle.”

“Can I keep going?” he asked, adding, “… I can go for another 30 seasons. Trust me."