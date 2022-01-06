 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

BTS’ V makes solo appearance on Billboard charts with song ‘Christmas Tree’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

BTS’ V makes solo appearance on Billboard charts with song ‘Christmas Tree’
BTS’ V makes solo appearance on Billboard charts with song ‘Christmas Tree’ 

K-pop sensational band, BTS’ talented singer and songwriter V has added another feather to his cap after making his first-ever solo appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kim Taehyung, better known as V, has achieved the new milestone after his first original soundtrack Christmas Tree made its debut on No.1 spot on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

The song was released as part of the soundtrack for Choi Woo Sik and Kim Dami’s drama, Our Beloved Summer, which is available to stream on Netflix.

The achievement has marked V as the first Korean soloist to ever debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart with a solo song.

Previously, the only other Korean singer to debut at No. 1 on the chart is BTS’ Suga in collaboration with Juice WRLD.

Moreover, V’s Christmas Tree also debuted at 79 on the Billboard Top 100 chart, making him the third BTS member to have a solo song on the Billboard, after J-Hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup and Suga’s Daechwita and Girl Of my Dreams.

Recently, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga recovered from Covid-19 and were released from quarantine.

More From Entertainment:

Emma Watson says Emma Roberts is more 'cute' after Harry Potter mix-up

Emma Watson says Emma Roberts is more 'cute' after Harry Potter mix-up
Gal Gadot promises 'sexy' yet 'strategic' Cleopatra performance

Gal Gadot promises 'sexy' yet 'strategic' Cleopatra performance
Chris Noth edited out of ‘And Just Like That’ finale post sexual abuse allegations

Chris Noth edited out of ‘And Just Like That’ finale post sexual abuse allegations

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is 'serious' post Bahamas trip

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson's romance is 'serious' post Bahamas trip
Britney Spears reveals drinking wine first time in 13 years: 'long enough'

Britney Spears reveals drinking wine first time in 13 years: 'long enough'
Singer John Mayer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of music festival

Singer John Mayer tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of music festival
'Meghan Markle came to UK 'to be a star', forgot there's already a Queen'

'Meghan Markle came to UK 'to be a star', forgot there's already a Queen'
Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire for the next 30 years

Gordon Ramsay has no plans to retire for the next 30 years
Kate Middleton plans to move 'lonely' Queen next to her London home: report

Kate Middleton plans to move 'lonely' Queen next to her London home: report
Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson to pay $34K per month in child support

Khloe Kardashian’s partner Tristan Thompson to pay $34K per month in child support
Tristan Thompson sent love note to Khloe Kardashian hours before cheating

Tristan Thompson sent love note to Khloe Kardashian hours before cheating
‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon Jung says overnight success left her unable to eat

‘Squid Game’ star Hoyeon Jung says overnight success left her unable to eat

Latest

view all