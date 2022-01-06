BTS’ V makes solo appearance on Billboard charts with song ‘Christmas Tree’

K-pop sensational band, BTS’ talented singer and songwriter V has added another feather to his cap after making his first-ever solo appearance on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Kim Taehyung, better known as V, has achieved the new milestone after his first original soundtrack Christmas Tree made its debut on No.1 spot on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

The song was released as part of the soundtrack for Choi Woo Sik and Kim Dami’s drama, Our Beloved Summer, which is available to stream on Netflix.

The achievement has marked V as the first Korean soloist to ever debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart with a solo song.

Previously, the only other Korean singer to debut at No. 1 on the chart is BTS’ Suga in collaboration with Juice WRLD.

Moreover, V’s Christmas Tree also debuted at 79 on the Billboard Top 100 chart, making him the third BTS member to have a solo song on the Billboard, after J-Hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup and Suga’s Daechwita and Girl Of my Dreams.

Recently, BTS members RM, Jin and Suga recovered from Covid-19 and were released from quarantine.