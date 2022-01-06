 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of marriage

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of marriage
Aamir Ali, Sanjeeda Shaikh get divorced after 9 years of marriage

Indian television actors Aamir Ali and Sanjeeda Shaikh have decided to part ways after nine years of marriage.

The estranged partners, who had been having issues in their marriage, started living in separate homes a few years ago. The couple shares daughter Ayra Ali.

As per Hindustan Times, “It has been around nine months since the divorce papers came through. They have moved on in their respective lives. Both of them are extremely private, and thus didn’t wish to give out any official statement about the divorce.”

Aamir and Sanjeeda tied the knot in 2012 after years of courtship. Post-divorce, the custody of daughter Ayra has been given to her mother.

More From Showbiz:

Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

Anushka Sharma's 'Chakda Xpress' trailer receives thumps up from Ranveer Singh

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’

AR Rahman’s son wishes dad with ‘Avengers Endgame’ reference, ‘I love you 3000’
Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi

Kapil Sharma reveals having to pay Rs.9 Lakh post ‘drunk tweet’ to Narendra Modi
Ahad Raza Mir missing from Saboor Aly's Mayun, fans speculate Sajal Aly separation

Ahad Raza Mir missing from Saboor Aly's Mayun, fans speculate Sajal Aly separation
Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari begin wedding festivities with laughter-filled Mayun!

Saboor Aly, Ali Ansari begin wedding festivities with laughter-filled Mayun!
Shah Rukh Khan felt Gauri would 'die' during labor with Aryan

Shah Rukh Khan felt Gauri would 'die' during labor with Aryan
Meesha Shafi talks about Ali Zafar harassment in court: 'No eyewitness'

Meesha Shafi talks about Ali Zafar harassment in court: 'No eyewitness'
Watch: Anushka Sharma returns to screens with cricket biopic 'Chakda Xpress'

Watch: Anushka Sharma returns to screens with cricket biopic 'Chakda Xpress'
Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19

Singer Sonu Nigam and family test positive for COVID-19
Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali says she moved to India to marry him

Salman Khan’s ex Somy Ali says she moved to India to marry him

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ to be set during 1971 Indo-Pak War

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ to be set during 1971 Indo-Pak War
Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Katrina Kaif sends love to Deepika Padukone on her birthday

Latest

view all