Thursday Jan 06 2022
Prince Andrew trying to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre case: report

Experts recently weighed in on the possibility of Prince Andrew trying to ‘pay his way out’ of the Virginia Guiffre lawsuit.

Legal commentator Joshua Rozenberg QC made this claim during his interview with Sky News.

He started it all off by admitting, “What the judge seemed to be suggesting this meant was that the only people who could actually enforce this agreement were Jeffrey Epstein, and he of course is dead, and Virginia Giuffre.”

“And she has no interest in enforcing this agreement because she is trying to say that it doesn't apply.”

“Given that it was confidential, or intended to be confidential, how would anybody such as Prince Andrew have known about it or be able to rely on it?”

“So, taking those two provisions together as the judge seemed to be interpreting them, this means that Prince Andrew can't take advantage of this document and can't use it as a third party.”

Before concluding he also admitted, “Now that was strongly contested by Andrew Brettler. He said that's not the law on the third party's rights under a contract. I don't think the judge was persuaded by that…I don't think it's looking particularly good for Prince Andrew on this particular point.”

