 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen may give key role to talented Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 06, 2022

Queen may give key role to talented Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis

Queen Elizabeth II may give a big responsibility to people's favourite Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis within the family.

The 95-year-old monarch will rely on the Duchess of Cambridge  'more than ever' this year as the Royal Family braces for a difficult year with Prince Andrew's legal woes and Meghan and Harry's new expected adventures.

The Duchess of Cambridge is also winning hearts of British public with her loving, caring and people-friendly gestures and emerging as new princes of her people.

The longest-reigning monarch also regards Kate one of her most reliable  royals and hugely values her work for the family and the Firm which has become increasingly high profile in recent years.   

The 39-year-old royal has stepped up and taken on more responsibility in the wake of Megxit and can play an even more important role in 2022. The royal commentators call her the 'Queen to be' and some royal fans see her as their future Queen.

The Duchess has shown her leadership skills at numerous royal events after Megxit, and attracted massive applause from her fans and experts for calmly executing the tasks given by the Queen last year.

The Queen will rely on the Duchess of Cambridge 'more than ever' and may give a key royal role to her as the Firm face new challenges in 2022, according to royal experts and aides.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William ‘shockingly reacted’ to Prince Harry ‘unleashing’ Pandora’s box

Prince William ‘shockingly reacted’ to Prince Harry ‘unleashing’ Pandora’s box
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for the Platinum Jubilee: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for the Platinum Jubilee: report
Kate Middleton’s pals reveal true nature of ‘future Queen consort’: report

Kate Middleton’s pals reveal true nature of ‘future Queen consort’: report
Prince Andrew trying to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre case: report

Prince Andrew trying to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre case: report
Prince William ‘snubbed’ Harry at unveiling because ‘he wasn’t having it’

Prince William ‘snubbed’ Harry at unveiling because ‘he wasn’t having it’
Meghan King shares sweet note about love after split from Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens

Meghan King shares sweet note about love after split from Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘under pressure’ following 2020 Archewell figures

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘under pressure’ following 2020 Archewell figures
John Legend promises fans nostalgic ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency

John Legend promises fans nostalgic ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency
Kim Kardashian shares a glimpse of her romantic getaway with Pete Davidson in new sizzling pic

Kim Kardashian shares a glimpse of her romantic getaway with Pete Davidson in new sizzling pic
Nicolas Cage remises over the horse that wanted to kill him: 'I got PTSD'

Nicolas Cage remises over the horse that wanted to kill him: 'I got PTSD'
Cameron Diaz pens ‘passionate and deep’ tribute for Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz pens ‘passionate and deep’ tribute for Benji Madden
Amber Heard still enjoys her ex Elon Musk's precious gift Tesla

Amber Heard still enjoys her ex Elon Musk's precious gift Tesla

Latest

view all