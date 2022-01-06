Queen may give key role to talented Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis

Queen Elizabeth II may give a big responsibility to people's favourite Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis within the family.

The 95-year-old monarch will rely on the Duchess of Cambridge 'more than ever' this year as the Royal Family braces for a difficult year with Prince Andrew's legal woes and Meghan and Harry's new expected adventures.



The Duchess of Cambridge is also winning hearts of British public with her loving, caring and people-friendly gestures and emerging as new princes of her people.



The longest-reigning monarch also regards Kate one of her most reliable royals and hugely values her work for the family and the Firm which has become increasingly high profile in recent years.

The 39-year-old royal has stepped up and taken on more responsibility in the wake of Megxit and can play an even more important role in 2022. The royal commentators call her the 'Queen to be' and some royal fans see her as their future Queen.



The Duchess has shown her leadership skills at numerous royal events after Megxit, and attracted massive applause from her fans and experts for calmly executing the tasks given by the Queen last year.



The Queen will rely on the Duchess of Cambridge 'more than ever' and may give a key royal role to her as the Firm face new challenges in 2022, according to royal experts and aides.