 
entertainment
Friday Jan 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Reason why Meghan Markle agreed on £1 in damages after privacy case

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 07, 2022

Reason why Meghan Markle agreed on £1 in damages after privacy case

Meghan Markle will receive £1 in damages from Associated Newspapers after the Mail on Sunday was found to have invaded her privacy.

According to BBC, the nominal sum was set out in court documents which formally confirm the newspaper has accepted defeat.

The Mail on Sunday published a handwritten letter that Meghan sent to her father Thomas Markle in 2018.

Court documents revealed that Meghan will receive a "confidential" sum from Mail on Sunday for copyright infringement and "nominal damages" of £1 for invasion of privacy after they accepted defeat last month. This is in addition to approx $2m of legal costs.

According to an expert, the nominal sum for invasion of privacy was agreed on to avoid a time-consuming and costly argument about the extent of damage that the Duchess of Sussex suffered. He said the copyright damages paid out by the publisher will be donated to an anti-bullying charity.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William ‘shockingly reacted’ to Prince Harry ‘unleashing’ Pandora’s box

Prince William ‘shockingly reacted’ to Prince Harry ‘unleashing’ Pandora’s box
Queen may give key role to talented Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis

Queen may give key role to talented Kate Middleton amid ongoing crisis
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for the Platinum Jubilee: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s plans for the Platinum Jubilee: report
Kate Middleton’s pals reveal true nature of ‘future Queen consort’: report

Kate Middleton’s pals reveal true nature of ‘future Queen consort’: report
Prince Andrew trying to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre case: report

Prince Andrew trying to ‘pay his way’ out of the Virginia Guiffre case: report
Prince William ‘snubbed’ Harry at unveiling because ‘he wasn’t having it’

Prince William ‘snubbed’ Harry at unveiling because ‘he wasn’t having it’
Meghan King shares sweet note about love after split from Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens

Meghan King shares sweet note about love after split from Joe Biden's nephew Cuffe Owens
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘under pressure’ following 2020 Archewell figures

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘under pressure’ following 2020 Archewell figures
John Legend promises fans nostalgic ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency

John Legend promises fans nostalgic ‘Love in Las Vegas’ Residency
Kim Kardashian shares a glimpse of her romantic getaway with Pete Davidson in new sizzling pic

Kim Kardashian shares a glimpse of her romantic getaway with Pete Davidson in new sizzling pic
Nicolas Cage remises over the horse that wanted to kill him: 'I got PTSD'

Nicolas Cage remises over the horse that wanted to kill him: 'I got PTSD'
Cameron Diaz pens ‘passionate and deep’ tribute for Benji Madden

Cameron Diaz pens ‘passionate and deep’ tribute for Benji Madden

Latest

view all