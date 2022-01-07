Does Queen Elizabeth know what her son Prince Andrew is attempting to do?

Prince Andrew's lawyers urged a New York judge to throw out a sexual assault lawsuit brought against the British royal in the United States.

His lawyers argued that g he was protected by a previously confidential settlement that his accuser signed in 2009.

Lawyer Andrew Brettler said Virginia Giuffre had "waived her rights" to sue other defendants in relation to alleged sex crimes committed by late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Commenting on the arguments presented in the court, lawyer Lisa Bloom said,” I listened to oral arguments in Virginia Giuffre v. Prince Andrew this morning. Andrew wants her case thrown out on technical grounds. Judge Kaplan aggressively questioned defense on this and appeared unwilling to do it. I'm optimistic that Virginia will get her day in court.

She added, “Most shocking to me is that Prince Andrew's attorney wanted the judge to say NY's law giving child sexual abuse victims more time to sue is unconstitutional. This would have blocked access to justice for so many victims. Does the Queen know what her son is attempting to do?.”