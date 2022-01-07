James Corden halts ‘The Late Late Show’ amid his Covid-19 diagnosis

James Corden recently announced that his famed program The Late Late Show will be off the air for the time being as he has contracted Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, the well-acclaimed TV host shared, “I Just tested positive for Covid 19. I’m fully vaccinated, boosted and became of this am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine.”

“The show will be off the air for the next few days. Stay safe everyone. All my love, James x,” he added.

Meanwhile, his late-night show competitor Seth Meyers on Tuesday revealed that he has been tested positive for the virus as he cancelled his shows for the week.

Moreover, Jimmy Fallon, who fronts The Tonight Show announced his recovery from the virus this week. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 before Christmas.