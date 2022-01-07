Tom Holland recalls pitching for James Bond origin film: ‘dream of a young kid’

Friday Jan 07, 2022
Tom Holland recently recalled his dream of starring in James Bond movie as he revealed once pitching for 007 origin project.
During his recent conversation with Total Film, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star shared, “I had a meeting after or during Spider-Man 2 [Far From Home] with Sony to pitch this idea of a young Bond film that I'd come up with. It was the origin story of James Bond.”
"It didn't really make sense. It didn't work. It was the dream of a young kid, and I don't think the Bond estate were particularly interested," he explained.
“The idea of a young Bond film sparked this idea, in turn, that you could do a Nathan Drake story as an origin story, rather than as an addition to the games. And that opened a conversation," the 25-year-old actor shared.
Holland’s upcoming film Uncharted also stars Mark Wahlberg, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas. The project is slated to get released on February 18.