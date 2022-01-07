 
Friday Jan 07 2022
An airplane can go in every direction, Jahangir Tareen says at Saad Rafique's daughter's wedding

"An airplane can go in every direction," PTI stalwart Jahangir Tareen said  while standing beside PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq in a video that was the talk of the town on Friday.

Tareen was attending a dinner reception the night prior hosted by PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on the occasion of his daughter's wedding.

When asked by a reporter to comment on his presence at the event, given the rivalry between the PTI and the PML-N, Tareen said he has a "very old friendship" with Rafique, which "will always remain".

The reporter then asked whether "the plane" — a euphemism for Tareen himself — will ever switch its trajectory to "this direction" — a reference to the PML-N, given the gathering he was in. This prompted laughter from Tareen.

Sadiq interjected to tell the reporter: "Why do you think he is smiling?"

When Tareen finally responded, he was still all smiles, and said: "The thing is, I am here to attend a wedding, to share in the joy of this occasion. We will see what happens next, InshaAllah. What will happen, will happen."

The reporter persisted, asking again: "But can the plane ever switch directions?"

At this, Tareen, while walking ahead in a bid to get away, chuckled and said: "A plane can go in every direction."

Sadiq, standing right beside Tareen, said to the reporter once more: "He [Tareen] is smiling."

The reporter then turned his attention to Sadiq, asking: "Ayaz bhai, do you wish for him to continue smiling like this? What do you wish for?"

The PML-N leader said that it will be good for the country "if everyone continues to smile with the exception of Imran Khan".

