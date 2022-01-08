'Fake' COVID restrictions notification attempts to mislead public

— Twitter

Social media users are widely sharing a notification regarding COVID-19 restrictions, claiming that all educational institutes will remain closed till January 31.



The Sindh government on Friday clarified that the notification is "fake" and no such directives have been issued.

In a statement, the spokesperson for the Sindh chief secretary said that the provincial government has not issued any order related to coronavirus measures.

"The notification circulating on social media is fake," he said.

Social media has been rife with fake news for the last several days since the coronavirus started to rise, with unscrupulous elements sharing fake notifications and statements claiming to be issued by the government.