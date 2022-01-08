What's in store for Prince Andrew after the trial?

British royal experts continue to discuss what's in store for Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, after his trial.

Speaking on Mail+ , an expert said Prince Andrew genuinely thinks that he'll be able to resume his public life once this case is out of the way.

The comments came a day after it was reported that Queen Elizabeth would not bear expenses of Andrew case in his sexual assault case.

Prince Andrew of Britain's lawyers on Tuesday will asked a US judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a woman who has accused him of forcing her to have sex two decades ago when she was 17.

Andrew has called the lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, now 38, baseless. Giuffre also sued Andrew's friend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, in 2009 accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 1998 when she was 15.

A civil settlement agreement between Epstein and Giuffre was made public in federal court in Manhattan on Monday, a deal that could influence her lawsuit against the prince.

The following is a summary of the lawsuit and what it means for Andrew:



