Islamabad weather update: Flood warning issued for capital's nullahs after heavy rainfall

Road of fruit and vegetable market is flooded with water during heavy rain in Islamabad. -APP

ISLAMABAD: The Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) Friday issued a flood warning in the Federal Capital and ordered rescue teams to remain on high alert.

The MCI directed concerned authorities to keep the control room operational throughout the day and respond to the citizens' calls on top priority.

The metropolitan corporation said due to heavy rains, a flood-like situation in the nullahs is feared.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) issued statistics of rainfall in Islamabad and surrounding areas.

According to PMD, Golra received 88mm rainfall, Basin Mean 76.75mm, PMD(H-8/2) and Bokra(CTTI, I-12) 75mm, Saidpur Village 74mm, Shamsabad 73mm, and Chaklala 69mm.

Rain disrupts life

Rain on Friday disturbed routine life in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, The News reported.

Jamia Masjid Road was jam-packed with daily wagers, who were standing in long queues to get food free of cost, with senior meteorologist Rashid Ali saying that rain would continue till Saturday.

There was a low presence of staff in all government and private offices in Rawalpindi and Islamabad due to rain. The majority of the passengers preferred to travel through the metro bus service in rain.