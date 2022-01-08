 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
AFP

Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to direct Olympic ceremony again

By
AFP

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to direct Olympic ceremony again
Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to direct Olympic ceremony again

Beijing: Acclaimed Chinese film director Zhang Yimou, who masterminded the spectacular opening ceremony of the 2008 Beijing Summer Olympics, will reprise that role for next month´s Winter Games in the capital, organisers have announced.

Zhang, 71, promised a "totally innovative" unveiling, while conceding that the global pandemic and colder weather will limit its scale compared to 14 years ago, when 15,000 performers took part.

"Being simple, just as in martial arts films, is like a master´s sword," Zhang told state-run Xinhua news agency in an interview released late Friday.

"It looks like a very simple stab, but with fateful power."

The director of Chinese classics such as "Red Sorghum", "Raise the Red Lantern" and martial-arts epics like "Hero" and "House of Flying Daggers" said around 3,000 performers would take part.

Zhang said it would feature "a bold idea" for the lighting of the Olympic torch that will take in concepts such as "environmental protection and low carbon emission."

He gave no other clues, but state broadcaster CGTN separately quoted Zhang saying that Chinese Lunar New Year elements also would feature in the theme.

The February 4-20 Olympics coincide roughly with China´s extended Lunar New Year holiday.

"I´m very nervous. I think it´s totally innovative and people will be surprised," Xinhua quoted Zhang as saying.

The stunning 2008 version featured 2,008 musicians beating ancient Chinese drums in perfect timing, along with thousands of others -- martial artists, dancers, opera singers, acrobats, and trapeze artists -- in lavish costumes.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West teases Kim Kardashian with video of new ladylove Julia Fox

Kanye West teases Kim Kardashian with video of new ladylove Julia Fox
Piers Morgan hints at targeting Harry and Meghan as he gets new job

Piers Morgan hints at targeting Harry and Meghan as he gets new job
Ariana DeBose says she's exploded from excitement before hosting SNL

Ariana DeBose says she's exploded from excitement before hosting SNL
Bella Hadid mocks Keanu Reeves's Matrix films?

Bella Hadid mocks Keanu Reeves's Matrix films?

What's in store for Prince Andrew after the trial?

What's in store for Prince Andrew after the trial?
Article about Kate Middleton called sexist and hateful for targeting Meghan Markle

Article about Kate Middleton called sexist and hateful for targeting Meghan Markle
Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94
Ashley Graham welcomes twins alongside husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham welcomes twins alongside husband Justin Ervin
Selena Gomez reveals true intentions behind forfeiting rights to social media

Selena Gomez reveals true intentions behind forfeiting rights to social media
Prince Harry ‘felt devastated’ with ‘heartbreak in his eyes’

Prince Harry ‘felt devastated’ with ‘heartbreak in his eyes’
Meghan Markle's lawyer brands bullying allegation 'very, very damaging for career women'

Meghan Markle's lawyer brands bullying allegation 'very, very damaging for career women'
Amy Schumer issues rare update on mental health struggles: ‘Anxiety is crushing’

Amy Schumer issues rare update on mental health struggles: ‘Anxiety is crushing’

Latest

view all