 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

The Weeknd ignites Angelina Jolie romance rumours with ‘Here We Go... Again’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

The Weeknd ignites Angelina Jolie romance rumours with ‘Here We Go... Again’
The Weeknd ignites Angelina Jolie romance rumours with ‘Here We Go... Again’

The Weeknd caught everyone’s attention with his hotly-released fifth studio album Dawn FM however it was the cryptic lyrics of Here We Go... Again that ignited rumours of his romance with Angelina Jolie.

Real name Abel Tesfaye seemingly spilled beans on his possible relationship with The Eternals star in the track, which was unveiled on January 7. The song’s lyrics serenade story about Tesfaye’s ‘new girl.’

"And my new girl, she a movie star/ my new girl, she a movie star," Testfaye sings. “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell.”

“But I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressing thoughts/I told myself that I’d never fall, but here we go again," the songs goes on.

For those unversed, both the stars have been spotted together several times. They first made fans speculate about their relationship after getting snapped while exiting L.A dine-in.

They rumoured-couple was also seen at a private show following their dinner meeting.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West teases Kim Kardashian with video of new ladylove Julia Fox

Kanye West teases Kim Kardashian with video of new ladylove Julia Fox
Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to direct Olympic ceremony again

Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou to direct Olympic ceremony again
Piers Morgan hints at targeting Harry and Meghan as he gets new job

Piers Morgan hints at targeting Harry and Meghan as he gets new job
Ariana DeBose says she's exploded from excitement before hosting SNL

Ariana DeBose says she's exploded from excitement before hosting SNL
Bella Hadid mocks Keanu Reeves's Matrix films?

Bella Hadid mocks Keanu Reeves's Matrix films?

What's in store for Prince Andrew after the trial?

What's in store for Prince Andrew after the trial?
Article about Kate Middleton called sexist and hateful for targeting Meghan Markle

Article about Kate Middleton called sexist and hateful for targeting Meghan Markle
Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94

Sidney Poitier, first Black actor to win best actor Academy Award, dies at 94
Ashley Graham welcomes twins alongside husband Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham welcomes twins alongside husband Justin Ervin
Selena Gomez reveals true intentions behind forfeiting rights to social media

Selena Gomez reveals true intentions behind forfeiting rights to social media
Prince Harry ‘felt devastated’ with ‘heartbreak in his eyes’

Prince Harry ‘felt devastated’ with ‘heartbreak in his eyes’
Meghan Markle's lawyer brands bullying allegation 'very, very damaging for career women'

Meghan Markle's lawyer brands bullying allegation 'very, very damaging for career women'

Latest

view all