The Weeknd ignites Angelina Jolie romance rumours with ‘Here We Go... Again’

The Weeknd caught everyone’s attention with his hotly-released fifth studio album Dawn FM however it was the cryptic lyrics of Here We Go... Again that ignited rumours of his romance with Angelina Jolie.

Real name Abel Tesfaye seemingly spilled beans on his possible relationship with The Eternals star in the track, which was unveiled on January 7. The song’s lyrics serenade story about Tesfaye’s ‘new girl.’

"And my new girl, she a movie star/ my new girl, she a movie star," Testfaye sings. “I loved her right, make her scream like Neve Campbell.”

“But I make her laugh, swear it cures my depressing thoughts/I told myself that I’d never fall, but here we go again," the songs goes on.

For those unversed, both the stars have been spotted together several times. They first made fans speculate about their relationship after getting snapped while exiting L.A dine-in.

They rumoured-couple was also seen at a private show following their dinner meeting.