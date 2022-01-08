Swara Bhaskar asked to 'die' after she tests positive for COVID-19

Swara Bhaskar is clapping back at haters who want her to die amid her COVID-19 diagnosis.

After the Veere Di Wedding star announced of her diagnosis Thursday night, some trolls took to the comments to pass distasteful comments.

"The best of all the news I have heard in 2022," wrote one user. "RIP in advance," added another.

In no time, the posts caught the attention of Swara herself who then launched a savage tweet directed to her haters.

“Friends, please keep your emotions in check. If something happens to me, your livelihood will be in danger. How will you run your house?” wrote Swara in the post.



Swara announced that she tested positive this week, sharing some of the symptoms she has been experiencing with fans.

“Been isolating & in quarantine. Symptoms include fever, a splitting headache and loss of taste. Double vaccinated so hope this passes soon. Crossed fingers. SO grateful for family & to be at home,” the actor wrote on social media.

