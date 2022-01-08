 
Saturday Jan 08 2022
Andrew Garfield spills sneaking into 'Spider Man' screening with Tobey Maguire

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Andrew Garfield spills sneaking into 'Spider Man' screening with Tobey Maguire

Andrew Garfield is narrating how he and Tobey Maquire secretly went to Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere. 

The 38-year-old spilt that he went to see the movie with Maguire on the opening night, in order to avoid spoilers of their cameos.

"I still can't believe it happened," Garfield told Entertainment Tonight. "I snuck into a theater on opening night and just watched with my baseball cap on and my mask. In fact, I was also with Tobey, me and Tobey snuck into a theater together and no one knew we were there. It was just a really beautiful thing to share together."

He added, "And to find a brotherhood with Tobey as well, and with Tom, and the fact that we do share a very unique experience," Garfield added.

Andrew then gushed over the privilege to have worn the Spider-Man suit. "The fact that I get to be one of those people wearing the suit next to my actual Spider-Man hero, Tobey Maguire, and the brilliant, incredibly talented, heartfelt, funny, good, sweet, perfect Spider-Man of Tom Holland," he said. "And I get to be the middle brother, and I get to be in awe of my older brother and in full longing to protect my younger brother."

