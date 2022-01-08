MQM-P's Amir Khan meets Ishratul Ebad in Dubai, says 'doors are open for everyone'

Muttahida Qaumi Movement – Pakistan’s (MQM-P) senior leader Amir Khan (L) and former governor Sindh Dr Ishratul Ebad (R). Photo: file

DUBAI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) senior leader Amir Khan met with former governor Sindh Dr Ishratul Ebad in Dubai, said well-placed sources.

Matters relating to the unification of warring factions of MQM, joint efforts to resolve problems being faced by urban areas of Sindh and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said the sources privy to the matter, Daily Jang reported Saturday.

Dr Ebad assured Khan of full support for the joint struggle and the unification of the party. Underscoring the need for unity, Amir Khan stressed joint efforts for creating of a separate province and to deal with the biased policies of the PPP.



“MQM’s doors are open for everyone,” he added.

Both the leaders agreed to continue consultations and contacts with each other.

Sattar meets Ebad

On November 13, Dr Ebad and MQM Rehabilitation Committee Chairman Dr Farooq Sattar had held a meeting in Dubai.

The two leaders had held consultations in the lengthy meeting, sources said, adding that their talks also focused on filling the political vacuum in Pakistan.

The two leaders had decided to let bygones be bygones and have decided to move forward in their relationship, said sources.

Sources had told Geo News that the two leaders also agreed on restoring ties with other ex-colleagues as well.

"Dr Farooq Sattar and Dr Ishratul Ebad plan to craft a political strategy which will be discussed when the two leaders meet the next time," the sources had added.

Ebad mulls return to Pakistani politics

In an interview earlier, the former Sindh governor had admitted he was considering a return to Karachi's politics after some "prominent political players and Karachi stakeholders" had invited him to do so.

Ebad had also discussed his future plans and views about the current turmoil in Pakistani politics, particularly Karachi.

When asked if he was approached by influential figures to make a comeback to the politics of Karachi in particular as well as Pakistan before and after the 2018 elections, Dr Ebad had not denied it.

However, the former governor had avoided opening up about the proposals and promises that have been put before him but he did speak about his tenure as the longest-serving governor of Sindh.

Sindh minister Nasir Hussain Shah had also met the former governor in Dubai and invited him to play a role in Pakistani politics.