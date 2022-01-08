 
Rihanna gearing up to open five Savage X Fenty stores

Rihanna is taking the next big step for her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty with five brick-and-mortar stores
Rihanna is all set to take the next big step for her lingerie brand Savage x Fenty with five brick-and-mortar stores announced on Friday.

The global superstar and entrepreneur confirmed that she will be inaugurating storefronts for her mega-popular brand in five major cities in the US including Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C.

“2022, we coming in HOT! We bout to bring you a whole new #SavageXFenty experience with the launch of our brick-and-mortar retail stores!" the Grammy-winning diva wrote on Twitter.

“Can't believe it's actually that time, and I can't wait for you to have this experience irl…” she added.

The first store to launch will be in Las Vegas later this month.

An official statement from Savage x Fenty, valued at $1 billion last February, said, “On the heels of the brand's incredible growth since first launching in 2018, this new direct-to-consumer experience is the next step to bringing a fuller expression of the brand to consumers in key markets.”

