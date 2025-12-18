OnlyFans star Lane Rogers dies in major accident

Lane Rogers, the adult film star who used the stage name Blake Mitchell, passed away at age 31.

The Only Fan star died in a motorcycle collision in Oxnard Plain, a plain in Ventura County, California, a source confirmed to People magazine.

The news was first announced by TMZ, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Medical Examiner told the outlet, that the internet personality's cause of death was ruled a blunt force head injury and that his death was considered accidental.

As per a news release by the California Highway Patrol, the agency responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a box truck around 3:48 p.m. in an agricultural stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway.

It reported that a truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, collided with a motorcycle on the highway. The truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The cause of the accident, whether drugs or alcohol, is still under investigation.

A family member told media outlets that they are “at an absolute loss for words” over Roger’s sudden passing. They also asked for privacy as they grieve and prepare funeral arrangements.

Rogers maintained a following on Instagram of over 400,000 people. The creator seemingly last updated his social media accounts on December 11, sharing a comedic video to reflect on his last five years as an internet personality.