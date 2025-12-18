 
Geo News

OnlyFans star Lane Rogers dies in major accident

Lane Rogers (Blake Mitchell) made his debut as adult film star in 2014

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 18, 2025

OnlyFans star Lane Rogers dies in major accident
OnlyFans star Lane Rogers dies in major accident

Lane Rogers, the adult film star who used the stage name Blake Mitchell, passed away at age 31.

The Only Fan star died in a motorcycle collision in Oxnard Plain, a plain in Ventura County, California, a source confirmed to People magazine.

The news was first announced by TMZ, a spokesperson for the Ventura County Medical Examiner told the outlet, that the internet personality's cause of death was ruled a blunt force head injury and that his death was considered accidental.

As per a news release by the California Highway Patrol, the agency responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a box truck around 3:48 p.m. in an agricultural stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway.

It reported that a truck, driven by a 32-year-old man, collided with a motorcycle on the highway. The truck driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

The cause of the accident, whether drugs or alcohol, is still under investigation.

A family member told media outlets that they are “at an absolute loss for words” over Roger’s sudden passing. They also asked for privacy as they grieve and prepare funeral arrangements.

Rogers maintained a following on Instagram of over 400,000 people. The creator seemingly last updated his social media accounts on December 11, sharing a comedic video to reflect on his last five years as an internet personality.

More From Entertainment

Kylie Kelce reflects on attending Travis Kelce's game with Taylor Swift
Kylie Kelce reflects on attending Travis Kelce's game with Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift gives Swifties early surprise with Disney+ docuseries video
Taylor Swift gives Swifties early surprise with Disney+ docuseries
Ellen DeGeneres faces new trouble in 2023 California crash lawsuit
Ellen DeGeneres faces new trouble in 2023 California crash lawsuit
'Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience' coming to theaters worldwide
'Stray Kids: The dominATE Experience' coming to theaters worldwide
Hugh Jackman, ex Deborra-Lee Furness feud turns bitter as new threat looms
Hugh Jackman, ex Deborra-Lee Furness feud turns bitter as new threat looms
Colin Farrell, Jessie Buckley explore importance of acting
Colin Farrell, Jessie Buckley explore importance of acting