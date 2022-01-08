‘Introvert’ Kate Middleton only took up public role out of love for Prince William

According to Kate Middleton's friends, Prince William is "absolutely the love of her life"

Close friends of Kate Middleton recently revealed that the Duchess of Cambridge would’ve never been comfortable with her public role if she hadn’t fallen hard for Prince William.

Talking ahead of the Duchess’ 40th birthday on Sunday, friends shared that William, the future king, was “absolutely the love of Catherine’s life”, reported The Daily Mail.

“There is no way Catherine would be doing anything in public life if she hadn’t fallen in love with William. She is very open about that,” said one close aide.

“Public life is full of extroverts, people who seek the limelight and enjoy it. And she isn’t one of them. She doesn’t want to go parties and would prefer to live the quiet life at home with her family.”

The friend further reiterated, “But she did fall in love with a prince and they have developed into a really good team. William and their children are the centre of her world and nothing works without her family.”

Another source close to the couple also echoed the same, saying, “Catherine and William are most in their element when they are out in their wellies in the sticks, muddy and scruffy with the kids.”

“Behind closed doors family life is pretty simple, really… For William, having a really solid family life is so important and he loves Catherine for giving him that.”