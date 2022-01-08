Avril Lavigne reveals her upcoming album has ‘most’ collaborations

Avril Lavigne is all ready to make her massive comeback with upcoming album, having 'most collaborations she ever had.'

The singer is about to release her seventh studio set to celebrate her 20 years in industry.

During her conversation with The Sun, the 37-year-old singer revealed that the Covid-19 pandemic has helped her in working with many huge stars. She also recently signed with Travis Barker’s label DTA Records.

“I have a bunch of different features on the record, the most I have had before, as everyone was in town,” the Wish You Were Here hit-maker shared.

Earlier, during her chat with Entertainment Weekly, Lavigne said, "I really went back to what sounds I originally was influenced by at the beginning of my career (for this album)."

“To the core, I’m a kid from a small town who listened to bands like Blink-182 and Green Day and NOFX in high school, and I tapped into that,” she expressed.

“There’s a lot of reflecting upon different relationships that I have gone through and where I’m at, and even though there’s songs about past love experiences that didn’t work out, I’m in such a good place in my life that it’s still just fun and feisty and light,” she added.