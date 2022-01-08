 
Georgina Rodriguez reveals her rags-to-riches story: 'My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo'

Georgina Rodriguez reveals her rags-to-riches story: My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's ladylove Georgina Rodriguez has told fans truth about her life, saying she used to live in an old storage room before meeting the renowned footballer.

The 27-year-old Spanish model, in her upcoming Netflix docu-series, revealed her slum accommodation left her freezing in winter and baking in the summer as she could not even afford to pay for heating or air conditioning at that time.

Ronaldo's sweetheart Rodriguez, who is due to give birth to twins, went from selling handbags to flying in private jets.

Georgina Rodriguez reveals her rags-to-riches story: My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo

The Argentinean beauty, who moved to the Spanish capital alone in her late teens from the Pyrenees town of Jaca and worked as a shop assistant, lifted the lid on her life before she met Ronaldo, saying: “My arrival in Madrid was horrible." 

Georgina, now Ronaldo's pregnant partner, added: “I was looking at a lot of cheap flats, which cost around £250-a-month and ended up in a flat that had been a storage room. It was freezing cold in winter and baking hot in summer."

She admitted: "My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo.”

The charming lady, who started dating the Manchester United footballer while she was a £10-an-hour shop girl at a Gucci store in Madrid, shared the truth about her difficult start in the Spanish capital as she broadcast more clips from the upcoming documentary including one of her walking past Cristiano’s fleet of sports cars and her practicing her beloved ballet.

Georgina Rodriguez reveals her rags-to-riches story: My life changed the day I met Cristiano Ronaldo

Ronaldo's pregnant girlfriend Rodriguez also revealed the tongue-in-check billboard posters Netflix will use to promote ‘Soy Georgina’, a six-parter that will be released on January 27 and coincide with the date of her 28th birthday.

