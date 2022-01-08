 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Tori Spelling shares heartbreaking covid-19 diagnosis for ‘the whole family’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Tori Spelling shares heartbreaking covid-19 diagnosis for ‘the whole family’
Tori Spelling shares heartbreaking covid-19 diagnosis for ‘the whole family’

Singer and songwriter Tori Spelling recently turned to social media to update fans on the health and wellbeing of her entire household in a covid-19 update.

The star shared her update to Instagram and captioned it to say, “I share a lot on social media but this is one thing I didn’t want to share…”

“But, at this point people are getting frustrated not getting responses personally and business wise from me and wondering why I’m MIA so I finally decided to share. Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it. We all have varying degrees of symptoms. I was last to be symptomatic.”

“We all were praying it was just a bad winter cold. But it wasn’t. Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated.”

“A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That’s how it works. But, we are all getting thru this together. I know we aren’t alone. So many are going thru this as well. Have gone they thru this.”

“And, will go thru this. Thank you to my friend Chrissy @goodcarmacree who immediately dropped a care package of vitamins at our front door when she heard. So grateful to you! And, if I’m not responding please understand. Give me some time. We are right in the thick of it. For reference : This post took 45 min of starting and stopping to write.”


More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian likes Pete Davidson 'make an effort to see her': sources

Kim Kardashian likes Pete Davidson 'make an effort to see her': sources
‘Sidney Poitier lit up our lives with infinite love’: says actor’s family

‘Sidney Poitier lit up our lives with infinite love’: says actor’s family
Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr's life detailed in new comic book

Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr's life detailed in new comic book
Victoria Beckham brings 'Spice Girl' charm on husband's £5million superyacht

Victoria Beckham brings 'Spice Girl' charm on husband's £5million superyacht
Kanye West makes Julia Fox 'new muse' amid 'big work plans': Report

Kanye West makes Julia Fox 'new muse' amid 'big work plans': Report
Avril Lavigne reveals her upcoming album has ‘most’ collaborations

Avril Lavigne reveals her upcoming album has ‘most’ collaborations

Kate Middleton may be given big responsibility by the Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Kate Middleton may be given big responsibility by the Queen ahead of Platinum Jubilee
Travis Barker shares adorable photo for Alabama’s belated-birthday wish

Travis Barker shares adorable photo for Alabama’s belated-birthday wish

BTS x Bollywood: Tiger Shroff shakes a leg to BTS hit song ‘Butter’

BTS x Bollywood: Tiger Shroff shakes a leg to BTS hit song ‘Butter’
Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is a ‘die-hard’ fan of Kim Kardashian

Kanye West’s new girlfriend Julia Fox is a ‘die-hard’ fan of Kim Kardashian
Adele steps out with beau Rich Paul ahead of music video release

Adele steps out with beau Rich Paul ahead of music video release
Queen favourite Andrew 'No.1' priority amid 'ghastly' sex scandal: Report

Queen favourite Andrew 'No.1' priority amid 'ghastly' sex scandal: Report

Latest

view all