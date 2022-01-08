Tori Spelling shares heartbreaking covid-19 diagnosis for ‘the whole family’

Singer and songwriter Tori Spelling recently turned to social media to update fans on the health and wellbeing of her entire household in a covid-19 update.

The star shared her update to Instagram and captioned it to say, “I share a lot on social media but this is one thing I didn’t want to share…”

“But, at this point people are getting frustrated not getting responses personally and business wise from me and wondering why I’m MIA so I finally decided to share. Our entire family has COVID. Yes, every single member got it. We all have varying degrees of symptoms. I was last to be symptomatic.”

“We all were praying it was just a bad winter cold. But it wasn’t. Nothing is worse than wanting to care for your little ones but feeling so sick you can barely function yourself. I feel useless as a parent. Devastated.”

“A mom is supposed to take care of their kiddos when sick. That’s how it works. But, we are all getting thru this together. I know we aren’t alone. So many are going thru this as well. Have gone they thru this.”

“And, will go thru this. Thank you to my friend Chrissy @goodcarmacree who immediately dropped a care package of vitamins at our front door when she heard. So grateful to you! And, if I’m not responding please understand. Give me some time. We are right in the thick of it. For reference : This post took 45 min of starting and stopping to write.”



