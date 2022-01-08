Ashley Graham ‘hated’ the thought of ‘doubling down’ with essentials for twins

Ashley Graham sheds light on the real reason she decided it best not to splurge with doubles of everything with her twin boys.

The star shed some light on her personal baby essentials and tips in a candid chat with E News.

Just before starting off she made a candid admission and explained how “I'm glad I've done it once. I'm not just walking into twin life as a first-time parent. That makes it a little bit easier.”



But more than that, it was been conversations with other twin moms that has curbed Graham’s guilt over not buying “doubles”.

She addressed the internal struggle by admitting, “A lot of twin mommies have told me is that you don't need to have two of everything, which is good.”

“Of course, you need to have the essentials, like the stroller and carseats, but you don't need a whole wardrobe of matching outfits, unless you want to go there, which I totally support too.”

Before concluding she admitted, “It was really encouraging to hear that I just didn't have to buy two of everything because I don't need to break the bank to get double the amount of items.”