Saturday Jan 08 2022
Sania Mirza shares adorable selfie with kangaroo on Instagram

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza has once again shared a hilarious yet adorable selfie on Instagram.

In line with her picture-and-video-sharing ritual, the star player took to her official Instgram and shared another picture of herself in which she can be seen all smiles along with her son Izhan Mirza Malik.

However, the funny part about the picture is that it also features a kangaroo as she took the picture at the Cleland Wildlife Park.

The 35-year-old captioned the picture “Thanks to the kangaroo for the selfie,” followed by a laughing emoji. 

The picture racked up more than 60,000 reacts, a few hours after it was posted. 

Here are some of the reactions. 

"Selfie skills on point," wrote Ukrainian tennis star Nadia Kichenok. 

Another user wrote: "Selfie of the year," along with a laughing emoji.

"Wow so adorable," wrote another user.

