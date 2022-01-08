 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles banked on Price Harry mention in a bid to heal rift : report

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

A royal expert recently pointed out how Prince Charles’ decision to mention Prince Harry in his statement was a “deliberate” attempt at healing the rift.

Us Weekly correspondent Christina Garibaldi made this admission during one of her interviews with Newsweek.

There she dubbed the royals’ statement a gesture of “baby steps” that aimed at “making amends” with his son Prince Harry.

She started off her interview with the outlet by saying, "We know it's been tense, we know they are not really speaking.”

“So it was really lovely to see Charles make such a supportive statement. He will always be proud of his son and the achievements he has made in his charitable work."

She also admitted, "Hopefully this is baby steps into making amends because we have been talking about this for years at this point.”

"We have had experts tell us they are talking, they are not talking, we will never really know. But it's a nice thing to do, to publicly shout out his son and the hard work he has done."

More From Entertainment:

Ben Affleck highlights fears surrounding his children worrying for his safety

Ben Affleck highlights fears surrounding his children worrying for his safety
Prince Harry lives in Meghan's world and sees things from her eyes

Prince Harry lives in Meghan's world and sees things from her eyes
Police branding Queen Elizabeth’s Palace ‘no-fly zone’ after Windsor assault

Police branding Queen Elizabeth’s Palace ‘no-fly zone’ after Windsor assault
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘stepping back’ to ‘railroad royals’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘stepping back’ to ‘railroad royals’
Queen Elizabeth relying on Kate Middleton to ‘fill glamour shortage’: report

Queen Elizabeth relying on Kate Middleton to ‘fill glamour shortage’: report
Kate Middleton's struggle to rise to royal role different from former Suits star Meghan, claims expert

Kate Middleton's struggle to rise to royal role different from former Suits star Meghan, claims expert
Prince William ‘carried out most important royal duty’ only due to Kate Middleton

Prince William ‘carried out most important royal duty’ only due to Kate Middleton
Pete Davidson ‘already bonding’ well with Kim Kardashian’s sisters: source

Pete Davidson ‘already bonding’ well with Kim Kardashian’s sisters: source
Blue Ivy’s grandmother lauds her ‘grown up ability to offer advice’

Blue Ivy’s grandmother lauds her ‘grown up ability to offer advice’
Ashley Graham ‘hated’ the thought of ‘doubling down’ with essentials for twins

Ashley Graham ‘hated’ the thought of ‘doubling down’ with essentials for twins
Ashley Graham addresses fears of having to ‘break the bank’ preparing for twins

Ashley Graham addresses fears of having to ‘break the bank’ preparing for twins

Latest

view all