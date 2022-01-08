Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘stepping back’ to ‘railroad royals’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out for trying to “step back” from the Royal Family in an attempt to “step ahead.”



Branding expert and founder of Frank PR, Andrew Bloch issued this revelation.

He started it all off by admitting, “Since moving to California and stepping down as working royals, Harry and Meghan have secured a number of lucrative business deals and personal endorsements which have seen their personal wealth rocket.”

"I would estimate their combined net worth is circa £250million. They are really making the most of their newfound status, and their potential to become the world’s richest personal brand looks imminently achievable”