 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of ‘stepping back’ to ‘railroad royals’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 08, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out for trying to “step back” from the Royal Family in an attempt to “step ahead.”

Branding expert and founder of Frank PR, Andrew Bloch issued this revelation.

He started it all off by admitting, “Since moving to California and stepping down as working royals, Harry and Meghan have secured a number of lucrative business deals and personal endorsements which have seen their personal wealth rocket.”

"I would estimate their combined net worth is circa £250million. They are really making the most of their newfound status, and their potential to become the world’s richest personal brand looks imminently achievable”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry lives in Meghan's world and sees things from her eyes

Prince Harry lives in Meghan's world and sees things from her eyes
Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19

Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria tests positive for COVID-19
Queen Elizabeth relying on Kate Middleton to ‘fill glamour shortage’: report

Queen Elizabeth relying on Kate Middleton to ‘fill glamour shortage’: report
Prince Charles banked on Price Harry mention in a bid to heal rift : report

Prince Charles banked on Price Harry mention in a bid to heal rift : report
Kate Middleton's struggle to rise to royal role different from former Suits star Meghan, claims expert

Kate Middleton's struggle to rise to royal role different from former Suits star Meghan, claims expert
Prince William ‘carried out most important royal duty’ only due to Kate Middleton

Prince William ‘carried out most important royal duty’ only due to Kate Middleton
Pete Davidson ‘already bonding’ well with Kim Kardashian’s sisters: source

Pete Davidson ‘already bonding’ well with Kim Kardashian’s sisters: source
Blue Ivy’s grandmother lauds her ‘grown up ability to offer advice’

Blue Ivy’s grandmother lauds her ‘grown up ability to offer advice’
Ashley Graham ‘hated’ the thought of ‘doubling down’ with essentials for twins

Ashley Graham ‘hated’ the thought of ‘doubling down’ with essentials for twins
Ashley Graham addresses fears of having to ‘break the bank’ preparing for twins

Ashley Graham addresses fears of having to ‘break the bank’ preparing for twins
Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their romance in new loved up snaps

Kanye West and Julia Fox confirm their romance in new loved up snaps
Kanye West using Julia Fox romance to ‘get under Kim’s skin’

Kanye West using Julia Fox romance to ‘get under Kim’s skin’

Latest

view all