John Travolta says he knows Sidney Poitier was right

Sunday Jan 09 2022
Hollywood star John Travolta on Saturday remembered Sidney Poitier who died at the age of 94.

Taking to Instagram, the "Pulp Fiction" star shared a throwback photo with the Sidney and wrote "Sydney once said, 'We must be citizens of the world.' I know he was right."

 
Sidney Poitier, who broke through racial barriers as the first Black winner of the best actor Oscar for his role in "Lilies of the Field," and inspired a generation during the civil rights movement, has died at age 94, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis said on Friday.

"It is with great sadness that I learned this morning of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier," Davis said in a speech broadcast on Facebook. "But even as we mourn, we celebrate the life of a great Bahamian: a cultural icon, an actor and film director, an entrepreneur, civil and human rights activist and, latterly, a diplomat."

Poitier created a distinguished film legacy in a single year with three 1967 films at a time when segregation prevailed in much of the United States.

