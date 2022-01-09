Miley Cyrus wishes sister Noah Cyrus on her 22nd birthday: See post

Miley Cyrus wishes sister Noah Cyrus on her 22nd birthday

Miley Cyrus wished sister Noah Cyrus as she turns a year older. She also shared some never-seen-before throwback pictures and videos on social media.

The Wrecking Ball singer took to Instagram to wish her sister Noah on her 22nd birthday and showered her with loads of love in numerous birthday tributes.

"It's my baby sisters birthday Noah Cyrus #22 (this legend has the same bday as Bowie & Elvis obvi)," Miley wrote, captioning a slew of shots of the pair, including one of them making kissy faces.



In the love-filled post, Miley included a trio of throwback photographs of the two from their Hannah Montana days, when Noah guest featured in a handful of episodes throughout all four seasons of the hit Disney Channel show.

The Lonely singer also dropped a comment in the post: "I love u above and beyond my sister."

Meanwhile, Miley also shared a series of videos starring her younger sister over the years as a birthday tribute.



She captioned the clips: "Happy birthday to the queen of my universe Noah Cyrus coolest girl in the whole wide world #22 #BFF."



