Demi Lovato back home after 3 months of rehab: 'Putting themselves first'

Demi Lovato is silently working on their well-being.



The 29-year-old singer has recently completed a rehabilitation program, after which they have returned home.

As per PEOPLE the Grammy Award nominee, 29 has been taking enrolling in various programs that help them maintain sobriety after 2018 drug overdose.

"Demi is committed to their well-being, and throughout their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first," the insider says.

Demi went to rehab for the first time in late 2010 before their fatal drug overdose incident.

In their YouTube docuseries Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil, the singer shared that they still smoke marijuana just like anybody in California, dubbing themself "California sober."

