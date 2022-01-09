Kim Kardashian is Khloe’s ‘PR crisis helper’ post Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal

Kim Kardashian is standing beside her sister Khloe Kardashian amidst her on-off beau Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently graced the front page of the U.K. Cosmopolitan.

During her cover photo interview with the magazine, the 37-year-old socialite admitted, “(Kim) is the PR crisis helper.”

“Poor girl. She’s really calm and now that she knows all this legal jargon she will say things that make you feel reassured - I don’t even know what they mean,” she explained.

Khloe also shared, “If there’s any kind of drama, you talk to her about it. She’s like: ‘we’ll figure it out.’ She comes up with a plan – she’s a little wizard like that.'

“Either I feel calm or I’m like: ‘Why the (expletive) aren’t you more upset! I don’t understand why you’re so calm about this," she confessed about herself.

The reality TV star also talked about ‘coping’ with ‘public scrutiny’. “It’s a vicious cycle. You have to take everyday as it comes. There are definitely times when we’re like: ‘Just get these cameras out of our faces’,” she expressed.