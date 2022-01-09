 
Sunday Jan 09 2022
Cardi B furious at Cuban Doll confirming husband Offset's infidelity

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Cardi B furious at Cuban Doll confirming husband Offset's infidelity

Cardi B exchanged a heated thread of tweets with rapper Cuban Doll over the weekend. 

The WAP rapper lost her calm when Cuban Doll blamed Offset for cheating on Cardi back in 2018. The rumour that had fuelled that year, made Cardi split for a few months with husband.

Cuban, who at that time publicly denied ever having met or spoken to Offset, is turning back on her statements to confirm that the rapper's husband infact is a cheater.

Responding to the malice, the mother-of-two turned to her Twitter to lash out at Cuban.

“You say all this now, but ySou said something different when I asked you about it directly. Where was this energy then? Don’t play tough now. I see we didn’t leave looking for clout in 2021.”

“This is you as well LIKE I SAID …Don’t try to act victim cause I reply to those deleted tweets you was directing at me. Just tell your label to pay me for the promo.” 

