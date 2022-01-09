 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Shawn Mendes leaves Miami after re-uniting with ex Camila Cabello

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Shawn Mendes, after reuniting with ex girlfriend Camila Cabello, was spotted leaving Miami on Saturday.

The Senorita hit-maker was snapped in casual attire as he donned navy blue hoodie, paired with black jeans and sneakers to bid farewell to his beach getaway.

The sighting comes after the singer was seen walking his dog in a park on Thursday with the former Fifth Harmony member.

The ex-couple parted their ways in November after dating for two years. However, they announced to remain friends.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever,” their joint statement read.

“We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn,” it added.


