Halle Berry has high hopes of Zoe Kravitz's portrayal of catwoman in 'The Batman'

Halle Berry, getting candid about her expectations from upcoming The Batman, revealed that she has high hopes of Zoe Kravitz's portrayal of Catwoman.

Berry helmed the same role in 2004 superwoman movie however she thinks that the Big Little Lies actor will nail the character.

During her conversation on Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, the Bruised actor said, “Get ready, they might come for you. I personally think she's going to be a wonderful Catwoman.”

The star also reflected on her portrayal in DC project. She shared, “It was one of the biggest paydays of my whole life, which, there’s nothing wrong with that.”

“I don’t want to feel like, ‘Oh, I can only do award-worthy stuff.’ What is an award-worthy performance?” she added.

The much-anticipated movie also stars Robert Pattinson in the lead role. Fans will be able to see actors’ stunning action-led performance in early March.