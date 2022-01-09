Murree tragedy proves incompetency, cruelty, and oppression prevalent in country: Shahbaz

Shahbaz says Murree tragedy proves there is no functional government in the country.

Says govt should reveal actual facts and figures as thousands of vehicles still stranded in Muree and Galiat.

Says govt should perform its administrative responsibilities instead of shifting blame on citizens.

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif on Sunday lashed out at the PTI-led government and held it responsible for the Murree tragedy that claimed the lives of more than 20 people after their vehicles ended up being stranded in heavy snowfall, Geo News reported.



In a statement, the Opposition leader said that the horrific Murree tragedy has proved that there is no functional government in the country.

"Only incompetency, impassivity, cruelty, and oppression are prevalent in this country," he maintained.

He urged the government to reveal the facts and figures about the deaths and inform the masses of the current situation of Murree so that a strategy could be devised accordingly.

Shahbaz expressed his concern over the reports of stranded tourist’s vehicles in snow and said that per the reports, thousands of vehicles are still stranded in Muree and Galiat.

"The government should ensure everyone stranded in Murree reaches their homes safely," he said.

The PML-N president criticized the government for issuing statements and holding citizens responsible for the incident.

He added that the government should perform its administrative responsibilities instead of shifting the blame on citizens.

He also lauded the local residents of Murree for helping the stranded tourists.

Shahbaz expressed sympathy with the families of those who lost their lives in the storm, adding that this tragedy has hurt the nation badly.

"If precaution were taken on time, it would not have been turned into such tragedy," he said.

23 dead after being stranded in Murree snow

It is worth mentioning that, according to official statistics, at least 23 people have died thus far as thousands of tourist vehicles ended up being stranded in Murree due to heavy snowfall and ensuing road blockage.

The federal government, on Saturday, deployed personnel of the Pakistan Army and other civil-armed forces for rescue operations in the hill station.



The Punjab government had declared Murree as a calamity-hit area after heavy snowfall wreaked havoc on the city. Taking notice of the chaos and emergency, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had directed to open the government’s offices and rest houses for the stranded tourists.

According to the local administration of Murree, rain and blizzards were forecast around Murree, with thunderstorms at a speed of 50-90 kmph and heavy snowfall.

The administration had warned the citizens not to leave their homes in severe weather or drive towards Murree as severe weather conditions were forecast.

— Thumbnail image: AFP