Humayun Saeed to star in Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’ as Dr Hasnat Khan

Sunday Jan 09 2022
Sunday Jan 09, 2022

Pakistani superstar Humayun Saeed is set to star in royal drama The Crown's upcoming season as Dr Hasnat Khan.

Saeed has become the first Pakistani actor to be cast in a Netflix original. Details are sketchy but he has been roped in to play a substantial role in the upcoming season of hugely popular award-winning series 'The Crown'.

Humayoun has not responded to any of these claims as yet. But, the news has left his fans and co-stars celebrating on Twitter timeline.

Mahira Khan responded in her own way as she wrote: "Finaaaallly it’s out!!!! So proud! So excited!!! MashAllah mashAllah. What a show! What a star :)"

Humayun Saeed, who’s enjoyed a career spanning 26 years - both as an actor and a producer - has blockbuster hits to his credit that include movies such as ‘Jawani Phir Nahi Ani’, ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ and the Pakistani drama ‘Meray Paas Tum Ho’, which went on to become the highest rated TV show in the country.

